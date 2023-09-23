Texans WR Nico Collins shows out vs. Colts

Texans receiver Nico Collins had seven catches on nine targets for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown during the 31-20 home loss to Indianapolis.

PVAMU volleyballer Kylee Owens kills it vs. New Orleans

Prairie View outside hitter Kylee Owens registered a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs during the Lady Panthers’ 3-0 sweep over New Orleans.

BRIEFS

Texans QBC.J. Stroud fighting through shoulder pain

The rebuilding Texans have started out 0-2 following last weekend’s home loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But what is most concerning is the revelation that rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is playing with an injury to his throwing shoulder. But Stroud played through it against the Colts and it sounds like he will be ready to go Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “I don’t want to give any super specifics, but I just had a little shoulder pain that I was dealing with, and it was hard for me to throw,” Stroud said. “I started feeling better Friday. Saturday (prior to the Colts’ game), we don’t throw at all, so that helped.”

Kevin Porter Jr. wants second-degree assault charges dropped

While there are rumors that the Rockets are ready to part ways with troubled guard Kevin Porter Jr., there are also some more details coming out about the incident that led to his arrest and second-degree assault charges for an alleged attack on his girlfriend in a Manhattan, N.Y. hotel room. According to the New York Post, Porter’s attorneys have asked the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to drop the second-degree assault charges after learning that Porter did not break his girlfriend’s neck during the alleged attack as the prosecutors initially said. It turns out that former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick’s fractured vertebra came from a congenital defect.

Andrew Body has been M.I.A. for TSU

The mystery around the TSU Tigers is not their disappointing 0-3 start but the absence of star junior quarterback Andrew Body on the football field. Body has not played in the Tigers’ last two games – blowout losses at Toledo (71-3) and at Rice (59-7), and TSU coach Clarence McKinney has avoided giving any specifics for his absence, only offering that “Andrew Body is fine.” The Tigers jump back into SWAC action this weekend when they travel to Grambling State and Body’s availability is unknown.