Rapper and philanthropist Trae The Truth is out on bond after turning himself into Houston police over assault charges against local rapper Z-Ro.

The community activist, who is known across the country for his passion for people and his countless hands-on help, including aid for the Jackson water crisis, flood rescue efforts, youth givebacks, and more remains in good spirits following the charges, which stemmed from an altercation this past August.

Video showed Trae and Z-Ro fighting in a downtown parking lot the weekend of 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend event. After the fight, Trae the Truth, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson, 42, went live on Instagram to deny any hate for Z-Ro, whose real name is Joseph Mcvey, 45. Nonetheless, the video footage posted to TMZ shows Trae the Truth repeatedly punching Z-Ro while he’s on the ground covering his head. Later in the video, Z-Ro stands up, ready to fight just as police officers step in between both men to stop the confrontation.

Both rappers tell a different story about exactly what happened that night. Z-Ro claims he was ambushed by Trae the Truth while walking to his car after taking pictures with fans. He says he was sucker punched after he asked to chat with Trae the Truth, then jumped by Trae’s crew, who he claims also stole his jewelry when he was down on the ground.

During an Instagram Live in late August, Trae the Truth denied the narrative that he jumped Z-Ro and said the confrontation was based on “family business, internal stuff, that’s been going on for 10 to 15 years.”

“I’m going to address this one time and one time only. I feel like I’m at a point in my life where I’m not finna sit here and let stuff just linger around. But I do feel I owe it to people to know — especially people who really rock with me and know the situation that they trying to paint, the narrative they’re painting — that s*it is false,” the rapper said in the now-deleted post.

Trae is set to appear in court on January 6, 2023.