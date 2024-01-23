Usher makes history as the first male artist to appear solo on the cover of Vogue magazine. However, some fans are disappointed that the fashion icon shared the spotlight.

The February 2024 issue features the R&B legend alongside model Carolyn Murphy and youth football players from Nevada. In the group shot, Usher stands behind the kids, holding one on his shoulder.

Supporters felt the singer deserved his own exclusive cover for the milestone moment.

“I don’t understand the cover,” one Instagram user wrote. Another fan suggested race played a factor: “So Vogue didn’t think Usher was a big enough star for his own solo cover?”

Journalist Daric L. Cottingham also questioned the casting: “Love Carolyn Murphy but who made the decision to put Usher with a white model and not a Black one?”

Cottingham felt wedging in whiteness took away from Usher’s success as a Black artist headlining the Super Bowl halftime show.

And for clarity I said “Barbershop” but it’s a dressing room back stage at the MGM but it’s set up just like a Barbershop (different booths/stations). But this shot is idk … dawg but I love Usher so we move. The piece is good but that was my sole pause. pic.twitter.com/P2XET5Lc7W — Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) January 17, 2024

Even talk show host Gayle King seemed confused by the crowded cover during its reveal on CBS Mornings. “Where is Usher?” she asked, squinting to spot him.

While fans were divided, Usher focused on the honor of being the first male star solo on Vogue. At 45, after decades of hits, the icon continues breaking barriers. Rather than controversy, Usher hoped the cover would inspire and open doors for other artists.