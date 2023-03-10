This Saturday, March 11 at 10 a.m., the African American Health Coalition’s Men’s Health Taskforce will host a “Boys to Men’s Health Event.” The event is a signature partnership of the AfAHC, Texas Southern University, Community Health Choice and the National Black Leadership Initiative on Cancer that engages boys and men of all ages with education about public health issues and provides resources as it relates to the social determinants of health.

The event will take place at the Judson Robinson Jr. Community Center, 2020 Hermann Drive, 77004. Members of the Houston community and beyond are invited to join us for this free event.

“This health event will feature mental health resources, a health fair with over 20 health-related vendors, and an informal session to provide the participants with an outlet to talk through SDoH or mental health issues with professionals,” said the AfAHC’s press release.

“I’m looking forward to attending this event with my son and two nephews,” said Pearland resident Karlton Hairston. “I’ve had too many brothers in my family ignore their health and doctor visits, and then pay for it dearly. I want to teach these young men a different way.”

Laura Yancy is pushing her reluctant husband, Josiah, to attend and hopefully emerge with the same energy Hairston possesses.

“Getting my husband to go to the doctor over the years has been like pulling teeth,” said Yancy. “But he’s going to this ‘Boys to Men’ thing. I already told him, if he keels over and dies in his 40s because his a** was too trifling to take his health seriously, and leaves me to raise our children by myself, I will kill him. Oh, he’s going.”

The AfAHC‘s men’s health task force was created to help Black men reduce barriers to healthcare and health resources through our pillars of engagement, empowerment, education and advocacy. The AfAHC’s vision is to create sustainable and equitable solutions to men’s health disparities, eliminate preventable health issues among minority men and become a trusted resource for men’s health.

For more information, email AfAHCHouston@gmail.com, call 346-219-3412 or visit AfAHCHouston.org.