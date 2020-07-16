July 16, 2020

In this week’s Defender…

With record voter turnout, the Texas primary runoff election is in the books. But what else should be on your political radar? Check out our special ‘Pollyticks’ feature. This week, we give you the scoop on what’s really happening in local and state government, including who might run for Houston mayor and what’s going on with the runoff between Tarsha Jackson and Cynthia Bailey in District B.

The University of Texas has announced a series of steps intended to address the social injustices raised by Black students. Learn how the school plans to honor UT football legends Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, plus other Black UT students who made history.

In sports, Terrance Harris shows how the exodus of athletes from PWIs to HBCUs impacts TSU.

Minding your Black-owned business requires extra effort and support during the coronavirus era. Look into the Harris County Small Business Recovery Fund and the Beyoncé/NAACP BeyGOOD Foundation grant for additional help if your business has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay connected and let us know what you’re thinking on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @DefenderNetwork. Plus, check us out at www.DefenderNetwork.com for the latest news on small business recovery resources, Ft. Bend and HISD online back-to-school plans, and the latest on the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor cases. In Fit & Fine, Sr. Cyber Engineering Analyst and fitness enthusiast Olivia Turner shares how she changed how she looks at fitness to shed pounds and improve her performance.