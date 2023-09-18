In this era of Black history, Black reality and Black social commentary – basically all things Black –being criminalized by state and federal GOP members, the multi-media platform you probably haven’t heard of but most definitely need is Blafrokan (www.Blafrokan.com).

Blafrokan is a multimedia platform including a digital publication that is available for your viewing pleasure. Yet, its founder, Gen Z social change agent Akachi Azubuike, views her creation as a work in the process. Why? Because Blafrokan is all about enlightening the Pan-African community with consciousness-raising art and entertainment – a mission that is never complete, and always ongoing.

“Blafrokan was created to convey information, media, art, entertainment, our narrative, important stories, that focus on the Africans, both in the diaspora and on the continent; stories that are untold and oftentimes unheard of,” said Azubuike.

Azubuike, a University of Houston alum and advocate of international travel, says the information shared on Blafrokan is “oftentimes subject matter that we may need to move closer to the forefront” of our thinking.

If you’re looking for progressive blogs or informative research writings on the Pan-African past, present and potential future, Blafrokan’s got you. However, if you’re in the mood for entertainment, documentaries and movie shorts that prioritize Black people and their art and perspectives, Blafrokan has your number, as well.

Azubuike is most proud of Blafrokan’s commitment to bringing to the attention of Black people issues that are flying under the radar, i.e. not being covered at all by mainstream media.

“For example, brothers and sisters out there in the west coast of the United States, 40 million people are relying on the Colorado River. And most people don’t know that the Colorado River is a crisis water source happening right now. I seek to inform us, to educate us and also entertain us through Blafrokan,” shared Azubuike.

Though Blafrokan unapologetically centers Black people, the site is open to support from “anyone who supports African people.”

SOME MOVIES FEATURED ON BLAFROKAN

Afronauts

“Afronauts” is a narrative feature film in development inspired by the true story of the Zambia Space Academy.

Babybangz

In a documentary by Juliana Kasumu, a group of Black women gathers at Babybangz Salon to discuss natural hair, the impact of gentrification in New Orleans, and their personal journeys toward self-love.

Univitellin

Set in Marseille, today, Aminata works as a hairdresser in an Afro hairdressing salon. Badara works as mechanic. When they meet, their love story will change their lives.

3AM

In the ancient city of benin Nigeria, a little girl wakes up by 3am to an endless cycle of paranormal activities after being left home alone by her cousin.

Suicide by Sunlight

Valentina, a day-walking Black vampire protected from the sun by her melanin, finds it difficult to suppress her bloodlust when a new woman is introduced to her estranged twin daughters. In a near future NYC, Black Vampires walk amongst us.

Boneshaker

Starring Quvenzhane Wallis (“Annie,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild” and “12 Years a Slave”), “Boneshaker” is about an African family, lost in America, that travels to a Louisiana church to find a cure for its problem child.

A Sense of Place

What does it mean to be African? What does it mean to be Black? The personal experiences and perspectives of first-generation Africans from French speaking nations candidly speak on their experiences in the United States and their relationships with Diaspora Africans (African-American/ Black Americans) and with overall white America.