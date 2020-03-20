For the kids: 13 films, shows to watch during social distancing

Listen, we know you’ve got your children, nephews and nieces, grandchildren or young siblings to take care of during your self-isolation and social distancing period. We know you don’t want the kids that are in your care to get bored, but you also don’t want them watching harmful content that could make them even more anxious about the coronavirus than they already are. We’re here to help.

Below are 13 suggestions for streaming content for kids ranging from preschool to preteen. With these films and television shows, you can rest assured that they’ll be kept busy without increasing their anxiety levels.

1. The Bravest Knight (Hulu)

Big Bad Boo Studios/Hulu

Hulu’s popular series follows Wilson Cruz as Prince Andrew, who marries farmer-turned-hero Sir Cedric (T.R. Knight). Their daughter, Nia (Storm Reid) is in training to follow Sir Cedric’s footsteps and learns the tenets of knighthood from her father’s journey.

2. Nella, The Princess Knight (Nick Jr.)

Nick Jr.

This Nick Jr. series follows Nella (Akira Golz), a biracial girl who also happens to be the princess-knight of her parents’ kingdom. Ty Jones voices King Dad and Rebecca Soler and Alex Covington voicing Queen Mom.

3. Doc McStuffins (Disney+)

Disney Junior

Disney Junior’s hit series encourages children to dream big as they watch Doc McStuffins (Kiara Muhammad, Laya DeLeon Hayes) treat her patients–her stuffed animals–back to full health. The series includes voice acting from Loretta Devine.

4. The Princess and The Frog (Disney+)

Disney

Anika Noni Rose voices Princess Tiana, the first Black princess among the Disney pantheon. Tiana’s dreams of becoming a chef in 1920s New Orleans are put on the backburner as she and visiting royalty, Prince Naveen, (Bruno Campos) are transformed into frogs. As they find their way back to their human forms, they also find love. Keith David also stars as the film’s villain, Dr. Facilier.

5. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Netflix)

Sony/Marvel

Shameik Moore stars in the Oscar award-winning Marvel/Sony animated film about Miles Morales’ journey from normal high school teen to one of the many people within the Marvel multiverse to hold the moniker of “Spider-Man.” Bryan Tyree Henry also stars as Miles’ father and Mahershala Ali plays Miles’ uncle Aaron.

6. Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network’s breakout hit focuses on a young boy named Craig Williams (Philip Solomon), his family and his friends as he learns life lessons and goes on adventures at the local creek. Terry Crews, Phil Morris, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Zeno Robinson, Dana Davis and Phil LaMarr also star. .

7. The Proud Family (Disney+)

Disney

Bruce W. Smith’s signature art style characterizes Disney Channel’s classic show about Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) as she goes through the trials of growing up with her group of friends and eccentric family. Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Orlando Brown and Karn Malina White also star.

8. Lady and the Tramp (Disney+)

Kiersey Clemons, Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monae headline this live-action reboot of Disney’s 19xx animated classic. This version of the film also features updated songs in keeping with today’s more culturally sophisticated audience.

9. Aladdin (Disney+)

Disney

Will Smith stars as the Genie in Disney’s live-action reboot of their 1990 animated hit. Mena Massoud stars in the title role, who becomes a friend to the Genie as the Genie helps him win the heart of Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott)

10. The Lion King (Disney+)

Disney

James Earl Jones, Jason Weaver, Madge Sinclair, Whoopi Goldberg and Robert Guillaume were headliners in the 1994 animated version, and the Black Excellence was ramped up in the 2019 reboot. Jones returned to a cast starring Donald Glover, Beyoncé, Alfre Woodard Keegan-Michael Key, Eric André, J.D. McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Florence Kasumba, Chance the Rapper, Phil LaMarr and John Kani.

11. Raven’s Home (Disney+)

Disney

Raven-Symone reprises her Disney Channel role as Raven Baxter. This time, however, Raven has grown up and has children of her own, including a son (Isaac Ryan Brown) who has inherited her gift for seeing into the future.

12. Black Panther (Disney+)

Disney

Chadwick Boseman headlines as King T’Challa, the first Black MCU character to have his own film. The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Sterling K. Brown.

13. Raising Dion (Netflix)

Netflix

Michael B. Jordan executive produces the Netflix series based on the popular comic book by Dennis Liu. The series follows a widowed mother (Alisha Wainwright) who tries to raise her superpowered son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) in a world where Black people with superpowers are considered dangerous.

-Shadow and Act