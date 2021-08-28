If you are a fan of HBCU’s, live music, synchronized marching bands, and dancing, The National Battle of the Bands is where you need to be.

Talladega College’s “Great Tornado Band” returns to the Cracker Barrel National Battle of the Bands presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar at NRG Stadium this Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

In 2019, The “Great Tornado Band” participated in the inaugural National Battle of the Bands and were thrilled to come back down to Houston to take the field and perform again.

Currently, 90 percent or more of the participating bands, including members of the “Great Tornado Band”, are fully vaccinated.

Each band is taking the necessary precautions and following CDC COVID-19 guidelines to ensure safe travels and participation in this year’s event.

Check out all of the participating bands at NationalBattleoftheBands.com/bands

Bethune Cookman University, Marching Wildcats

Langston University, “Marching Pride” Band

North Carolina A&T State University, The Blue and Gold Marching Machine; Norfolk State University, The Spartan “Legion” Marching Band

Southern University, Human Jukebox

Jackson State University, The Sonic Boom of the South

Talladega College, “Great Tornado Band”

Tennessee State University, Aristocrat of Bands