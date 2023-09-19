Houstonians have been patient. We’ve waited and watched – the outfits, the photos, the sheer joy of celebrating Beyoncé with her Renaissance World Tour. And now, it’s our turn.

The Queen B returns to her hometown for two shows at NRG Stadium on Sept. 23 and 24 and Beyoncé fans are ready! Mrs. Carter undoubtedly will pull out all the stops for her first concert in more than six years. The two-night stop in Houston appears to be the hottest ticket in town.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know before you go to the big concert.

Get in formation

The tour originally allocated one night in Houston, but quickly added an additional night due to ticket demand in Bey’s hometown. The tour used Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program “to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers,” it said. BeyHive members also received presale access. The remaining tickets were snatched up by resellers.

Now, those looking to see the glitz and glam of Houston’s own celebrity will have to resort to verified resell tickets.

Cost

The question ticket searchers have is how much can I realistically expect to pay? For starters, at least $400 dollars — and that’s for the nosebleed sections. And if you’re a diehard fan, who hit the lottery, you can get a standing room only ticket right in front of the stage in B Hive A for $10,000, plus fees and tax. Tickets on the floor in Club Renaissance, will run you around $3,900 (that’s standing room only, too). Average ticket price for Section 100s will run about $900 and up.

Cheapest Beyoncé tickets in Houston for Sept. 23

Ticketmaster – $497 with fees and taxes

SeatGeek – $585 with fees and taxes

Stub Hub – $400 with fees and taxes

Cheapest Beyoncé tickets in Houston for Sept. 24

Ticketmaster – $415 each with fees and taxes

SeatGeek – $425 with fees and taxes

Stub Hub – $400 with fees and taxes

Resellers

Beyoncé made sure that fans — not resellers — had first dibs on tickets to her tour. According to Ticketmaster, a “lottery-style” process was employed to determine which Verified Fans got access codes to purchase tickets, while others get waitlisted until more tickets became available.

“Fan demand already exceeds the number of tickets available by more than 800% based on the registration numbers in the Group A cities,” read a statement on the Ticketmaster website when tickets went on sale in February. “It is expected that many interested fans may not be able to get tickets because demand drastically exceeds supply.”

Day of tickets

Anyone on social media has heard the hack, just wait and buy your ticket the day of the show because they usually drastically drop right before the show as resellers feverishly work to get rid of unsold tickets. While that is an option, this is Beyoncé’s hometown, so resellers say don’t bank on that, especially if you’re searching for more than one ticket.

“My tickets are priced high, and if I do drop them, it will only be to about $850,” said a reseller by the name of Jason. “After all, this is Beyoncé. People thinking they’re gonna score a last minute ticket for $150 are gonna be in for a rude awakening. They might need to jump in their car and go see Beyoncé in Arlington.”

“I’ll take my chances,” said loyal fan, Grace Smith. “I love Beyoncé, but I’m on a budget and I can’t afford those steep prices. I looked and there are a whole lot of seats still available. You can’t tell me those resellers are going to sell all those tickets at those ridiculous prices.”

Let’s get this party started

Pack some patience. NRG is expected to be crowded. The show starts at 8pm. Doors will open at 6pm. Previous shows have had no openers so you’re advised to be on time.

What to expect in the show

The Renaissance Tour is expected to run three hours, with Beyoncé performing around 40 songs featuring all the tracks on the singer’s seventh studio album “Renaissance” and a selection of her other iconic hits like “Crazy in Love” and “Love on Top.”

Of course, lots of folks are hoping for some H-town surprises. Rumors have been rampant and we’ve heard everything from Beyoncé will reunite with Destiny’s Child, to she’ll bring out Megan Thee Stallion to she’s going to perform with some Houston rap legends, like Bun B or Paul Wall. Whatever the case, we know it’s going to be epic as only Mrs. Carter can do it.

Oh, and be ready for the MUTE CHALLENGE. That’s an interactive element at every show on the Renaissance Tour, which occurs during Beyoncé’s performance of “Energy.” When Beyoncé says the line “Look around, everybody on mute,” the entire crowd stops what they’re doing and goes silent, some even freeze and stay completely still. The silence will last around five seconds then Queen Bey will finish performing the “Renaissance” hit.

Rules and regulations

Ladies, leave the big bags at home. NRG will enforce their clear bag policy, which means the size and types of bags you can bring are limited. According to NRG, backpacks, purses, and diaper bags are not allowed and the venue strongly encourages fans not to bring any bags. You can bring a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag. Non-professional cameras with non-removable lenses may be carried inside the stadium as long as the lens is less than three inches in length.

Parking & Transportation

To park at any NRG parking lot, it is $40 per space at the gate and the park does not accept cash as of Dec. 1, 2022, so electronic or card payment is required at parking gates. This includes credit cards, Apple, and Google Pay. ADA Parking will be available in ALL Lots.

Attendees can also ride the METRORail Red Line, which has a stop close to NRG Stadium at Kirby @ NRG. The regular fare to ride is $1.25. To learn more about riding the METRORail, click here.

What should I wear?

All silver everything! This was a request given by Queen Bey herself. Beyoncé gave this specific dress code request for her September shows to celebrate her birthday month and get everyone in the “Virgo’s Groove.”

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Merchandise

Early access to tour merch will start at noon on Thursday. A merch truck will be open at the northwest entrance of the stadium. After that, merchandise will be sold inside the stadium for the duration of the show.