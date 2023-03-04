Houston actor Isaiah Washington announced his retirement this week on social media, declaring that America is turning into a socialist and communist country.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star said he had “fought the good fight,” but the “useful idiots (had) won.”

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today. Those who have been following/witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the useful Idiots have won,” the former Fox Nation host tweeted.

The actor, who began his career collaborating with Spike Lee, was fired after the third season of “Grey’s Anatomy” after a controversial row during which he used a homophobic slur while referring to cast member T.R. Knight.

Washington denied the claim at the time and stated, “No, I did not call T.R. a f****t. Never happened, never happened.”

Washington, a former Trump/MAGA supporter, also noted that race was being used to “divide” society.

“I’m no longer interested in the back-and-forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided, nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic,” he tweeted.

Washington said he intends to travel the country before Americans fully embrace “socialism and then communism.”

“I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years,” he wrote before plugging his directorial debut, “Corsicana.”

“Just know that I will be posting a few pictures of my retirement shenanigans here and there, but until then. Be safe out there. Your loved ones love you and need you. SALUTE!” he wrote.

But shortly after that tweet, Washington was back, tweeting “after seeing the incredible positive response” to his initial post, he has changed his outlook.

“(It) became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 years,” he wrote in a lengthy Twitter post.

“So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post?

“It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma. I mean why not give it a try, right?

“I’m a man of my word and as transparent as one can be in the entertainment industry, and I know that I can deliver something even more valuable than my recent western called CORSICANA and I love that movie!”

We’ll see if fans come through.