Two of Houston’s iconic figures in the music industry will embark on a community service project set to make a lasting impact in their hometown.

Former Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland are joining forces on a housing project known as the Knowles-Rowland House Project, aimed to provide permanent housing for individuals experiencing homelessness in Houston.

The Knowles-Rowland House Project will be developed at Bread of Life Inc.’s headquarters on Crawford St., thanks to a generous $7.2 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan. Bread of Life, is an organization dedicated to serving healthy meals and offering support to those facing homelessness in downtown Houston. This initiative is in collaboration with Beyoncé’s own charity, BeyGOOD, further demonstrating her commitment to making a positive difference in her community.



At a press conference, Harris Country Linda Hidalgo commended the efforts of Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, emphasizing the significance of their involvement in addressing the issue of homelessness. She highlighted the 20% decrease in homelessness in Houston and the county since the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, underscoring the impact of initiatives like the Knowles-Rowland House Project.

.@LinaHidalgoTX on approving $7.2 million for 31 new housing units for the homeless with support of @Beyonce and @KELLYROWLAND. Planning a “bigger initiative” in September when Beyoncé is in town. pic.twitter.com/1ZpjEIBwnl — Urban Reform (@urbanreformorg) June 27, 2023

The project will provide 31 permanent housing units and offer comprehensive support services to residents. These services include case managers, peer specialists, service specialists, and various support systems such as transportation, and mental, physical, and behavior health assistance. An official launch announcement is scheduled for September coinciding with Beyoncé’s return to her hometown for her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour shows at NRG Stadium.

Beyoncé and Rowland have consistently served their community over the years. In 2017, post Hurricane-Harvey, Beyoncé along with fellow Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams and her mother Tina Knowles-Lawson, participated in serving food to people affected by the disaster. Kelly Rowland collaborated with the Knowles family to establish the Survivor Foundation over a decade earlier to provide transitional housing for victims of Hurricane Katrina.