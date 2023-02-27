This week I was able to catch up with Max Bozeman II, owner of the Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro. I learned that Max has been in the restaurant and hospitality industry for over a decade.

Growing up, Bozeman got his first taste of entrepreneurship while working in his family’s restaurant on the weekends. As he grew older, he sought to establish his own business with the idea of adding value to people.

At the Greasy Spoon, Bozeman hopes to “Elevate the Culture of Southern Cuisine,” by curating a five-star experience that accompanies traditional southern comfort dishes, which are loved beyond cultural boundaries.

After Church, I decided to stop by the Pearland establishment to check it out. In honor of Black History Month, The Greasy Spoon celebrated the history and essence of families having traditional Sunday dinners.

Understanding that sitting down with your family to share a meal is becoming less common in many households, the Greasy Spoon Soulfood Bistro hopes to rekindle this act by inviting families to share a meal with them. Bring the family, they have the food.