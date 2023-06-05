This past Saturday, I had the privilege of attending the “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit, a community-based program aimed at addressing the specific needs of Black men and boys. The summit, which welcomed individuals of all genders, focused on topics such as leadership, goal setting, careers and the importance of positive influences.

By providing a platform for discussion and inspiration, the summit emphasized the significance of positive male role models in society. Encouraging attendees to forge meaningful relationships with mentors who embody positive values, the event aimed to empower young men and promote personal growth. With a target age group of 12 years and up, the “Smart’n Up” Black Male Summit highlighted the importance of unity and solidarity. Through insightful discussions and networking opportunities, the program left participants feeling inspired and hopeful for a brighter future.

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

