Defender Fit & Fine: Tia Alexander

1. Who is Tia Alexander?

Age: 44

Occupation: Health & Wellness Coach – Grace & Grit Fitness, LLC

Education: Texas Southern University | National Academy of Sports Medicine

Major: MBA | Certified Personal Trainer and Senior Fitness Specialist

Motto: ‘It’s possible.’

“Inspirational motivational speaker Les Brown encourages us to hold the conviction ‘It’s possible.’ Just this small seed of hope planted in our brains can result in the manifestation of our greatest dreams. I take this approach in life.”

Unknown facts: “I played college basketball at Texas Southern University and I am a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc – Delta Gamma Chapter, TSU.”

Fitness start: “I have always been an athlete. Sports, especially basketball, reeled me in as a teen and gave me focus through college. When my body is cared for and balanced, this carries over into all the other aspects of my life and produces amazing results. I just want to share this with the world.”

Fitness goal: As I approach 45 this year, my goal is to increase muscle mass and definition through consistent strength training. More muscle will not only improve my physique, but it will allow me to consume more calories and help to combat the natural deterioration of muscle that happens as we age.”

Fitness advice: “Start moving today! Put on your blinders and do not worry about anyone’s journey but your own. Find a coach, workout buddy, friend or family member who will support you and hold you accountable.”

Social Media:

IG: @tiagraceandgrit | @gracegritfitness

FB: @TiaGrace-Grit | @gracegritfitness