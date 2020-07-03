Fit & Fine: Shannon LaNier Part II ‘The Reveal’

3. How did he do it?

LaNier strongly recommends working out with a fitness trainer that is experienced and looks the part. For him, it is important to be trained by someone who he aspires to look like.

The Defender asked LaNier a few questions to explain his process:

Defender: Your abs are killer! What does ab day look like for you?

LaNier: “Most people will not believe this because I never really do ab-focused workouts. However, there were lots of leg workouts and exercises that work several body parts in one movement. So, my core was still engaged and stimulated.”

Defender: What is your upper body workout routine?

LaNier: “As part of my strength training, I had to incorporate thirty minutes of cardio on the StairMaster or treadmill. Then, the last week and one-half, I did one hour of cardio. My strength training workouts took about one hour or a little more. I would focus on one main body part per day for five days a week. Except for Saturdays, I did a full body HIIT training with no weights. Luckily, my trainers had digital training help for those who can’t make it into the gym. Visit GiveUs30.com to sign up.”

Defender: What counts the most to accomplish a fitness goal within a short time?

LaNier: “For me, it took a trainer like @TheBodyShopHTX, and a lot of discipline and determination. Yes, I did cheat and mess up a few times, but I tried to get right back on the horse and start again. The biggest thing is to not give up and to stay focused on your macro diet and exercise routine.”