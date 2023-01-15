Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A Defender Special
Along with being a holiday, MLK Day has become a widely-recognized day of service, inspiring and uniting volunteers to serve their communities. There are many opportunities to pitch in and make a difference, and many sources of ideas and places for giving back.
Sat., January 14
- 27th Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration at Children’s Museum Houston– Honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with messages of unity, justice, and peace at Children’s Museum Houston. This year’s celebration includes a violin performance, peace march, awards ceremony, and more. $5 per person. 10am to 6pm.
- Dreams, Art & Freedom: Martin Luther King Celebration at La Centerra| FREE – The Katy shopping and dining destination hosts an afternoon celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, offering live music, an art contest for ages 5 to 18, and free giveaways. Noon to 3pm.
- Black Heritage Society Gala at Embassy Suites by Hilton Houston West-Katy– The annual Black Heritage Society gala offers a night of cocktails and dinner, with live music from the world-renowned Kashmere Reunion Stage Band. $100; $50 for children. 6pm.
Sun., January 15
- 2023 Annual MLK Birthday Observance at Rothko Chapel– Inspired by the MFAH’s current exhibition Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Power, panelists share their work and perspectives on how photographers and journalists shape narratives around social justice movements and leaders. Pay-what-you-can; suggested donation is $5 to $20. 3pm.
- MLK Gospel Fest & Concert at Green House International Church– In Greenspoint, this house of worship hosts the Black Heritage Society and gospel artist James Fortune, Christian R&B performer Zacardi Cortez, and several more appearances for an evening of blessing in the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. $20; $10 for ages 16 and under. 4pm.
MLK Day, Mon., January 16
- 35th Annual MLK, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Breakfast| Virtual – The Greater Houston Frontiers Club hosts their annual scholarship breakfast on Martin Luther King Day to raise funds for providing future generations with education through their commitment to service. The presentation will be aired live on KHOU 11. 9am.
- 45th Annual Original MLK Jr. Parade in Downtown Houston| FREE – Black Heritage Society’s 45th edition of the original Downtown parade will be led by City of Houston dignitaries, marching bands, floats, peaceful marches and more. The procession begins at Lamar and Smith Streets. 10am.
- 29th Annual MLK Grande Parade in Midtown | FREE– From the corner of San Jacinto and Alabama Streets, the Midtown area will see the annual MLK Grande Parade send floats, marching bands, dignitaries and more through the streets in celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s honorees include Amanda Edwards, Trae Tha Truth and more. 10am to noon.
- MLK Festival at Houston City Hall| FREE – In front of Downtown’s City Hall, the MLK Festival will kick off immediately following the 45th annual parade and feature live music, kid-friendly fun, craft vendors, performances, and special guests. Ends at 5pm.
- Philip Guston Now & Gordon Parks: Stokely Carmichael and Black Powerat MFAH – Catch the final day of these two exhibitions at Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, which explore social justice and the civil-rights movement. $19. 11am to 4pm.