Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. again raises $1M in support of HBCUs

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is proud to announce that for the third consecutive year, the sorority has successfully raised $1 million in 24 hours for the benefit of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The sorority’s annual HBCU Impact Day on Sept. 21 exceeded its $1 million goal in online donations alone from local AKA chapters, private donors and corporate matching dollars from across the globe.

“We did it, we did it again!” Dr. Glenda Glover, AKA International President and Chief Executive Officer shared with excitement in a video message to sorority members. “The online receipts alone totaled more than $1.3 million. We can now continue to provide endowments to our treasured HBCUs.”

HBCU Impact Day is one part of a four-year $10 million fundraising goal set by Dr. Glover, who has challenged the women of AKA to lead the charge in helping to secure fiscal sustainability and success for accredited HBCUs around the country. The sorority was successfully able to reach the $1 million goal consecutively in 2018 and 2019, supporting the organization’s HBCU for Life: A Call to Action platform, which aims to promote HBCUs by encouraging students to attend and matriculate through these institutions.

Last year, AKA gifted $1.6 million to the first 32 of 96 HBCUs through the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund. Each HBCU received $50,000 in unrestricted endowment funds as part of a phased approach to help schools reduce student debt through scholarships, fund industry-specific research, recruit and retain top faculty, and other critical operations especially during this global pandemic.

On Sunday, September 20, the sorority held a virtual brunch to launch the next round of 32 HBCU endowment recipients. Four more recipients were announced: Delaware State University, Lane College, St. Phillips College, and Medgar Evers College. Four additional grants will be announced on Friday, Sept. 25, the last day of HBCU Week. The sorority will then announce 24 more recipients — six schools every Thursday for the next four weeks.

“These institutions continue to make a powerful impact in our communities and throughout our country, graduating 22% of all African Americans with bachelor’s degrees, nearly 80% of all African-American judges and 50% of all black lawyers,” said Dr. Glover, who is also the president of Tennessee State University and an HBCU graduate. “It’s gratifying to know that funds raised will establish endowments, providing sustainability to our historically black colleges and universities.”

Dr. Glover thanks everyone who contributed to the success of the 2020 HBCU Impact Day and notes that the $1.3 million raised online does not include checks in the mail and other contributions. Although HBCU Impact Day has passed, individuals or organizations interested in supporting the effort can still make contributions by texting AKAHBCU to 44321, giving by mail or online at http://aka1908.com/hbcus/donate-hbcu.

For more information on the sorority’s commitment to HBCUs, visit http://www.AKA1908.com.

-Black Press USA