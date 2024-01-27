Murder over chips. Was it self-defense?

This story makes me weep for our young Black males. The 17 and 18-year-olds went into the Sunoco gas station on Highway 59 in Humble, when one of them allegedly stole a bag of chips. The 42-year-old store clerk followed the suspects outside, resulting in a deadly shooting. Amid the gravity of the charges, both young men are asserting self-defense, contending that they believed the store clerk was armed and pulled a gun on them. Not sure if their self-defense claim will hold up as Texas law says if you’re engaged in criminal misconduct other than a class c misdemeanor, your self-defense claim won’t fly. I can’t stand a thief, but last time I checked, shoplifting was not a capital offense in Texas. What’s even more sad is both boys will have their lives drastically altered as they make their way through a trial, one that legal experts say will be a tough sell to a Harris County jury. And all over a bag of chips.

Roda Osman finally turned herself in and is charged with fraud for claiming to have been hit in the face by a brick. Credit: Roda Osman

Brick lady on the run

Y’all remember the Houston woman who went viral claiming that she had been hit in the face with a brick? People rallied behind Roda Osman after she showed a video of her swollen face and detailed how she’d been assaulted by a man who hit her in the face with a brick as he tried to kidnap her. Osman told police that she was walking on Schumacher Lane when an unknown man threw a brick at her when she would not give him her phone number. She also told officers she had ordered an Uber and believed the brick-throwing suspect was the Uber driver. Osman said she got into the car with him where he then tried to kidnap her, according to documents. Osman stated the suspect was involved in human trafficking and had a large group of women in the car with him. The 33-year-old woman’s video showed her face fully swollen as she tearfully recapped the ordeal. She’d later rake in cash on GoFundMe from sympathetic people horrified by her ordeal.

Turns out it was all a lie. Court documents say Osman raised at least $40,000, went on vacation, and then when caught, failed to turn herself in on a felony warrant. She eventually turned herself in and is out on bond. But this is sad for real victims, and exactly why folks have started giving GoFundMe accounts the side eye.

Danielle Brooks was nominated for her role as Sophia in “The Color Purple.” Credit: Getty

Da’Vine Joy Randolph was nominated for her role in “The Holdovers.” Credit: Getty

Oscars Black snubs

The nominees for the 96th annual Oscars have been unveiled, and some of our beloved Black talents from this awards season have rightfully earned their recognition. Among those who made the cut are consistent frontrunners like Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”), and “American Fiction.” There were also pleasant surprises, including Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”) and Colman Domingo (“Rustin”). While we celebrate those who secured well-deserved nominations, it’s essential to acknowledge the actors and projects that were overlooked despite their exceptional work. One notable absence is Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, whose near erasure this awards season is a significant oversight, considering it was anticipated to be her “Hollywood comeback.” Her portrayal of Celie’s plight in the film, coupled with her impressive acting skills and fantastic vocals, makes it disheartening that she went unrecognized. Similarly, Taraji P. Henson’s omission is regrettable, especially for her portrayal of Shug Avery, which deserved a nod for Supporting Actress. Additionally, there should have been consideration for Best Makeup/Hair and/or Costume Design. It’s a missed opportunity, and the snub is more poignant when comparing it to the original 1985 film, which received numerous nominations and only one win back then. Guess we have to wait on the NAACP Awards which rightfully celebrates all things Black.