Congressman Al Green announces free drive-thru COVID-19 testing, August 3-8

On Monday, August 3, 2020, Congressman Al Green – in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and Pastor Max Miller of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church – will launch a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Mt. Hebron. Members of the press are invited for Q&A and to capture b-roll footage on Monday at 11:00 AM.

WHO:

Congressman Al Green

Pastor Max Miller

WHAT:

Testing Site Announcement

WHERE:

Mt. Hebron Baptist Church

7817 Calhoun Rd.

Houston, TX 77033

WHEN:

Monday, August 3, 2020

11:00 AM CT

The testing site will be open from Monday, August 3, 2020 to Saturday, August 8, 2020. Daily hours of operation are 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The community is encouraged to come out and get tested. No symptoms or referrals are required, and testing is free. Online pre-registration and full site details are available at https://www.ummcscreening.com/tdem.