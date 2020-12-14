Texas hospitals prepare for vaccine

he Texas Department of State Health Services announced nearly 95,000 doses of the COVID-19 are headed to the hospitals across the state.
About 19,500 doses will be arriving at four sites Monday. While 75,075 doses will be arriving at 19 sites on Tuesday including Memorial Hermann.
“This was shipped by Pfizer in special insulated cases using dry ice,” said Memorial Hermann Infectious Specialist Linda Yancy. “So they are going to get loaded from the truck and go directly to the pharmacy where they will be loaded directly into the freezers.”
Yancy said the vaccine doses will have to thaw but front-line workers can begin being vaccinated shortly after. She expects it will take a few weeks to do it though.
“We have already begun to schedule people to come into employee health and get vaccinated and that is employee, physicians and respiratory therapists,” Yancy said.
The state expects the vaccine for the remaining 86 sites to begin shipping later in the week.
Here is a breakdown of the state hospitals based on the day:
Monday
Austin, UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School
Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Houston, MD Anderson Cancer Center
San Antonio, Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)
Tuesday
Amarillo, Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo
Corpus Christi, Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline
Dallas, Parkland Hospital
Dallas, UT Southwestern
Edinburg, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance
Edinburg, UT Health RGV Edinburg
El Paso, University Medical Center El Paso
Fort Worth, Texas Health Resources Medical Support
Galveston, University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Houston, Texas Children’s Hospital Main
Houston, LBJ Hospital
Houston, CHI St. Luke’s Health
Houston, Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center
Houston, Houston Methodist Hospital
Houston, Ben Taub General Hospital
Lubbock, Covenant Medical Center
San Angelo, Shannon Pharmacy
Temple, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center
Tyler, UT Health Science Center Tyler