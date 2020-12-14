Texas hospitals prepare for vaccine

he Texas Department of State Health Services announced nearly 95,000 doses of the COVID-19 are headed to the hospitals across the state.

About 19,500 doses will be arriving at four sites Monday. While 75,075 doses will be arriving at 19 sites on Tuesday including Memorial Hermann.

“This was shipped by Pfizer in special insulated cases using dry ice,” said Memorial Hermann Infectious Specialist Linda Yancy. “So they are going to get loaded from the truck and go directly to the pharmacy where they will be loaded directly into the freezers.”

Yancy said the vaccine doses will have to thaw but front-line workers can begin being vaccinated shortly after. She expects it will take a few weeks to do it though.

“We have already begun to schedule people to come into employee health and get vaccinated and that is employee, physicians and respiratory therapists,” Yancy said.

The state expects the vaccine for the remaining 86 sites to begin shipping later in the week.

Here is a breakdown of the state hospitals based on the day:

Monday

Austin, UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School

Dallas, Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Houston, MD Anderson Cancer Center

San Antonio, Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio)

Tuesday

Amarillo, Texas Tech Univ. Health Science Center Amarillo

Corpus Christi, Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline

Dallas, Parkland Hospital

Dallas, UT Southwestern

Edinburg, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance

Edinburg, UT Health RGV Edinburg

El Paso, University Medical Center El Paso

Fort Worth, Texas Health Resources Medical Support

Galveston, University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital

Houston, Texas Children’s Hospital Main

Houston, LBJ Hospital

Houston, CHI St. Luke’s Health

Houston, Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center

Houston, Houston Methodist Hospital

Houston, Ben Taub General Hospital

Lubbock, Covenant Medical Center

San Angelo, Shannon Pharmacy

Temple, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center

Tyler, UT Health Science Center Tyler