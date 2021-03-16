Texas has expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to the 1C group, which includes adults age 50-64.

If you’re in groups 1A, 1B, 1C, or an education employee, there are several ways to schedule an appointment.

You can sign up for the vaccine through a vaccine hub, pharmacy, doctor’s office, urgent care, or community health clinic.

Several hospitals and health departments in the Houston area have been dubbed vaccination hubs, which means they’re capable of administering thousands of shots a day. All have online waitlists, so they can contact you when appointments become available at mass vaccination events.

Memorial Hermann and St. Luke’s Health held vaccination clinics Monday.

St. Luke’s Health launched a new mass vaccine clinic at Rice Stadium, which will be open 5 days a week through July. It is designed to give people who rely on mass transit an easy to reach location to get the shot.

“We’ve targeted some of the underserved populations, which is why this is a walk up for people that use mass transportation. We’ve also targeted 75+ seniors. We’re now opening to 50 and over,” said Becky Wintere, director of Risk Management Operations for the Texas Division for St. Luke’s.

Memorial Hermann also held a mass vaccination clinic in Sugar Land Monday designed to get 10,000 educators and childcare workers vaccinated in two days.

Even though officials in the Texas Medical Center say more than 200,000 people in the Houston area are getting vaccines each week, there is still way more demand for vaccines than supply.

If you’re eligible, health officials recommend getting on several waitlists to increase your chances of getting an appointment.