https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/retirement-for-african-americans-launch-of-career-pathways-program-how-to-up-your-money-game
The Defender has partnered with KRIV, FOX 26 News, for a segment called Top 3 Takeaways on Channel 26’s 5 pm newscast. Twice a week, we’ll be highlighting the original, insightful stories our team writes on a variety of topics that highlight Houston’s growing Black community, including health, education, lifestyle, business and racial disparity issues, as well as profiles of prominent citizens.
This week, The Defender Network and FOX 26 discussed the following stories we encourage you to examine:
Why the retirement dream isn’t reality for many African Americans
Houston Area Urban League launches Career Pathways program
Podcast teaches you how to step up your money game
In case you missed it….check out past Takeaways.
Nov. 7
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/claude-cummings-jr-makes-history-all-real-radio-local-artists-to-know-in-november-2023
Nov. 3
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/uh-professor-leads-third-ward-initiative-rwanda-offers-lessons-to-us-top-5-challenged-books-by-black-authors
Oct. 31
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/black-girls-silenced-dilemma-aggressive-breast-cancers-in-black-women-sandwich-generation
Oct. 27
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-new-tsu-institute-dozie-oheri-profile-best-old-school-public-school-lunch-items
Oct. 24
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/my-brothers-keeper-to-uplift-youth-digital-mentorship-platform-in-houston-afrifest
Oct. 20
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/types-of-jobs-killing-black-men-jack-and-jill-book-drive-empty-nester-entrepreneur
Oct. 19
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-hisd-teachers-pleasantvilles-racial-vandalism-ambitious-girl-study-break-tour
Oct. 13
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/nareb-applauds-fhfa-efforts-lj-garfield-black-healing-through-time-travel
Oct. 12
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/step-afrika-chopnbloks-rich-african-cuisine-gen-z-baby-boomers-agree-5-year-plan-unrealistic
Oct. 6
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/gotv-campaigns-for-black-voters-wrongful-conviction-day-social-justice-learning-institute
Oct. 3
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/houston-for-diaspora-african-forum-emergency-education-summit-lgbtq-safe-space-through-music
Sept. 30
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-mayor-turner-accomplishments-suicide-rate-up-in-houston-3rd-ward-display-condemned
Sept. 28
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-10-september-black-history-events-mental-health-willowridge-high-school-82-football
Sept. 19
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-houston-stand-down-veterans-event-green-books-history-labor-rights-in-2023
Sept 7
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-pawsitive-dreams-harmony-science-academy-and-more
Aug. 29
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-new-black-identity-gen-x-is-the-best-generation-and-more
Aug. 25
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-back-to-school-tips-buttah-skin-founder-march-on-washington-2023
July 21
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/blm-turns-10-national-urban-league-conference-in-houston-next-generation-of-communicators
June 23, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-delta-gems-food-giveaway-new-eagle-scouts-african-american-genealogy-program
June 20, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/how-music-heals-minds-preservation-and-wealth-building-and-clarice-freemans-charge
June 10, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/mental-health-issues-facing-african-americans-graduate-celebrations-and-what-dads-really-want
June 6, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-amanda-gorman-poem-banned-in-florida-asthma-in-black-community-holistic-health-movement
June 2, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-tsu-new-president-search-pastors-changing-roles-listening-to-your-kids-emotions
May 23, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/bridging-gaps-between-young-people-and-politics-survivors-inspiring-words-and-g-unity-hustle-tank-competi
May 19, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-pvamu-graduation-fiasco-black-america-generational-divide-texas-business-owner-of-the-year
May 16, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-magic-johnson-luncheon-omega-chapter-cleans-oak-park-cemetery-and-more
May 12, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-olympians-help-curb-drownings-mothers-day-gifts-spotlight-on-hiv-epidemic
May 10, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-wealth-building-for-black-women-underappreciated-black-history-makers-and-village-square
May 5, 2023
VIDEO
April 28, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-black-millenials-seeking-financial-freedom-ymss-mentors-black-boys-via-stepping-and-more
April 25, 2023
https://bit.ly/41B5R2k
April 14, 2023
VIDEO
April 4, 2023
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/courses-that-should-be-in-school-living-with-diabetes-black-queer-advancement-festivals
March 31
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-eldorado-ballroom-reopens-boy-scout-troop-212-biden-harris-impact
March 28
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-importance-of-wills-history-making-black-women-saving-money-on-groceries
March 21
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/united-airlines-flying-high-on-leadership-couple-opens-bookstore-reshonda-tate-inducted-in-hall-of-fame
March 16
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-women-financial-planning-avoid-tax-mistakes-hope-bryant-named-golden-change-leader
March 9
https://www.fox26houston.com/the-defender-network-top-3-takeaways/top-3-takeaways-dz-cofield-for-tea-takeover-student-literacy-on-decline-small-business-tax-tips
Feb. 28
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/top-3-takeaways-only-7-of-teachers-are-black-profile-of-baba-sundiata-black-history-month
FEB. 14
https://www.fox26houston.com/news/examining-misperceptions-of-blacks-and-clinical-trials-and-tsus-nearly-1-billion-request
MORE FROM THE DEFENDER