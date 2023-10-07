For years, no one has known exactly what happened to the Academy Award McDaniel bequeathed to Howard University upon her death in 1952. But on Sept. 30, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally decided to replace the missing Oscar for McDaniel’s 1940 Best Supporting Actress award for her performance as “Mammy” in the 1939 epic “Gone With the Wind.” The honor was the first awarded to a Black actor. For years, family members, fans and fellow actors have urged the Film Academy to replace the Oscar. Their request fell on deaf ears – until now. I was happy to be on hand with family, friends, and fans as one of McDaniel’s biggest dreams was once again filled – serving as an inspiration for young people. It may have taken a while, but the Academy should be applauded for getting this one right.

What we’re NOT gonna do is shame Lina Hidalgo

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo has returned to work after taking two months off to seek treatment for her mental health. In a statement posted to the Harris County Judge’s Twitter account, Hidalgo said, “With the treatment I’ve received, it no longer feels like I’m in a constant fight against depression. I hope that others who are struggling will look to my experience and feel empowered to get the help they need instead of suffering in silence.” Still, there is a fraction blasting Hidalgo because she missed work. Five people have filed a lawsuit asking that Hidalgo be removed from office for incompetence. Hidalgo is doing something many of us need to learn how to do – put our mental health first. Would these people be trying to deem her incompetent if she were suffering from cancer or a heart attack. It’s time for us to look at mental illness treatment in the same manner. It’s time we silence the stigma.

Bey is back

Beyoncé has wrapped up her epic Renaissance Tour but if you missed it….no need to fret. The superstar is bringing her world tour to AMC Theatres this year. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” will play in thousands of theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico on Dec. 1, and additional locations will be announced in the coming weeks. The film “accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri,” according to an official synopsis. The film is two hours and 40 minutes, and tickets start at $22, which is a lot less than what many of us paid to see her in person. By the way, The Renaissance World Tour is expected to gross close to $560 million in ticket sales. Reports say Beyoncé will have generated an estimated $4.5 billion for the American economy by the end of the tour, about as much as the 2008 Olympics did for Beijing. And this dear people, is why she’s Queen.