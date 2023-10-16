Travis Scott has been struggling to pick up the pieces since the tragic Astroworld concert two years ago. Word in the streets is that the tickets for the rapper’s upcoming tour (which isn’t coming to Houston, by the way) are going for as low as $10. But its not that fans are turning their backs. Part of the problem is a company called PFS Buyers Club, a site for credit card points enthusiasts that offers commission to buyers who help them source limited edition items (like high-demand concert passes, for example). PFS told members to buy tickets for Scott’s tour in any city and they would be reimbursed, plus given a commission of $25 per ticket. Tickets went on sale Aug. 31 and at first sold out, though Scott later added more dates. The cheapest seats went for $65, plus fees, during the regular sale. But demand has plummeted for the shows, and tickets are now going for as cheap as $10 in some places. Resellers who bought into the tour stand to lose hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. PFS has now backtracked on its promise for the $25 commission, and told members the site expects to take a “massive loss.” In the meantime, you know fans are going to take that out on Travis, and that’s really sad.

Why Black America should care about Israel

Black Americans have expressed a range of emotions regarding Hamas’ recent and deadly attack on Israel, with many taking to social media to highlight what they perceive as a lack of support from Israel and some members of the Jewish community for the Black Lives Matter Movement. Numerous posts on social media platforms feature hashtags like #BLM and #PLM, underscoring the perceived parallels between the struggles of Palestinians and African Americans in their fight against systemic racism. One widely circulated message drew attention to what the author viewed as a lack of awareness about the treatment of Black people in Israel, saying, “If African Americans Knew How Israel Treats Black People, Black Lives Don’t Matter in Israel.” Former NBA star Amari Stoudemire, who previously announced his conversion to Judaism, took a contrary stance, denouncing African Americans who do not support Israel. Stoudemire openly criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, asserting they were not contributing positively. He stated, “For all y’all Black Lives Matter who ain’t saying nothing or ‘let me figure out exactly what happened before I say anything,’ F. you. Figure out what? It ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids.”

Despite this, a different social media user expressed skepticism, asking, “When has anyone in Israel said to pray for the American Negro? Our Holocaust has been ongoing for 400+ years. Has Israel ever told the USA not to send any money until after it repairs Black Americans? I mean, it’s biblical to take care of your own family first.”Experts said the diverse range of opinions within the Black American community underscores the complexities and multifaceted nature of the ongoing debate surrounding the conflict in the Middle East and its implications for various social justice movements. Others in our community have simply paid the massacre no mind because “it doesn’t concern us.”Whatever your stance, as the situation continues to evolve, how these perspectives will shape the discourse within the Black community and on the broader global stage remains to be seen.

Will Hurd throws in the towel

Texas lawmaker Will Hurd has called it quits in his quest to be the next GOP presidential candidate. He says he’s out, but was he ever really in? Hurd could never seem to get the support to even make the debate stage, which was actually pretty sad since he seemed to be one of the sanest swimming in the GOP pool.