In an effort to combat the alarming rise of traffic accidents, Harmony Science Academy is taking the steering wheel by hosting it’s first impactful event: the “DUNK Distracted Driving Basketball Stunt Show Assembly,” on Monday, Aug. 28.

This event will feature a captivating blend of basketball performances intertwined with an essential educational message on the perils of distracted driving.

The focal aim of this initiative is to address the concerning issue of teenage distracted driving under a straightforward theme: DUNK –

Don't be a distracted driver



Uninterrupted attention to the road



Never text or drink and drive



ever text or drink and drive Know your limits and ability as a driver

In collaboration with Adrenaline Games Alliance Nation , the event will seamlessly integrate dynamic basketball performers who will not only captivate the audience with their prowess but also underscore the critical importance of maintaining focused attention while behind the wheel.

Leading up to the much-anticipated DUNK Assembly, Harmony Science Academy’s educators will devote the entire week to crafting impactful lessons around the hazards of drug use, responsible driving practices, and strategies to combat bullying. The school’s commitment to fostering a safe and supportive environment is evident in its holistic approach to education.

“We firmly believe that our students deserve a secure and nurturing space, both within the confines of our classrooms and in the world outside,” shared Ineke Kerkhofs, Dean of Students at Harmony Science Academy. “Our mission extends beyond merely achieving academic success; we are dedicated to cultivating essential soft skills, empathy, and social awareness, which are vital for our students to emerge as influential leaders within their communities.”

Recent statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation underline the urgency of such efforts. In 2022 alone, distracted drivers were responsible for nearly one in six accidents on Texas roads, tragically resulting in 487 fatalities.

