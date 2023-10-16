The Houston Independent School District’s (HISD) Board of Managers unanimously voted to introduce its pay-for-performance principal evaluation system. Set to be implemented in the 2024-2025 school year, this approach is said to significantly reshape the compensation structure for school leaders, marking a pivotal shift in HISD’s educational policies.

Here is the Defender’s breakdown of events that took place at the HISD Board meeting on Oct. 12.

What happened?

The HISD board’s decision comes after extensive discussions about revamping principal evaluations and introducing a merit-based compensation model. The existing system has faced criticism for not effectively measuring principal performance and its impact on student outcomes.

The Decision

It was another unanimous 7-0 vote in favor of the new principal evaluation program, and there were no arguments or rebuttals from any of the Board of Managers. It’s worth noting that board members Angela Lemond Flowers and Paula Mendoza were absent for this crucial vote, with Paula Mendoza joining the meeting later, after the unanimous decision had already been reached.

Superintendent Mike Miles’ Vision

This plan strongly emphasizes merit-based pay, promising substantial financial incentives for top-rated principals, who could earn up to $65,000 more than their lower-rated counterparts. During the meeting, Superintendent Mike Miles provided insights into the anticipated financial implications, estimating that the plan would require a budget allocation of “a few million dollars,” primarily aimed at enhancing principal and assistant principal salaries.

Public Concerns

The board meeting witnessed many concerns expressed by the public, spanning areas such as special education, staffing and principal evaluations. Attendees in the meeting chamber held signs with messages like “Don’t Fire the Teachers” and “You are doing harm.” During the proceedings and during testimonials, members of the public spoke on behalf of parents and teachers who were afraid of retaliation from the school district if they publicly voiced their concerns about the district’s decisions.

Evaluation Criteria and Components

The new principal evaluation system introduces a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria to determine a principal’s performance and, consequently, their compensation. This multifaceted approach considers various elements, including student standardized test scores, external classroom observation reports, and compliance with special education standards.

A principal’s evaluation will be a composite of factors:

-35% based on student achievement

-30% on the quality of instruction

-20% on progress in special education,

-10% on the implementation of a school’s action plan for the current year.

A distinctive feature of this system is the encouragement for principals to align their evaluations of teachers with their students’ performance in standardized tests. Consequently, campus administrators risk losing points if they rate teachers significantly higher or lower compared to their students’ test scores.

Miles has consistently championed this system as a cornerstone of his vision for a “high-performance” culture. In this culture, educators are held increasingly accountable for student outcomes. While it represents an enhanced level of accountability, Miles has assured educators that it will be accompanied by increased support.

The HISD district plans to make additional refinements to the evaluation system in the 2024-2025 school year, including the integration of a climate survey and a leadership rubric. Importantly, a principal’s score on their evaluation will continue to determine teacher pay.

Recent Principal Changes

Since the Texas Education Agency appointed Miles to lead the state’s largest school district just over four months ago, there has been a noticeable turnover in principal leadership. At least a dozen principals have been either removed from their positions or were not allowed to return to their respective campuses, reflecting the transformative nature of the changes underway.

The next HISD board workshop is on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 5pm.