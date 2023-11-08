While Election Day has come and gone, the political season isn’t quite over as Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and John Whitmire are heading to a runoff election.

All eyes were on the mayoral race where 17 candidates and one write-in fought to lead the nation’s fourth-largest city. Issues like crime, the crumbling infrastructure and potential budget shortfalls will challenge whoever voters choose to replace outgoing Mayor Sylvester Turner.

With 31% of precincts reporting, John Whitmire leads a crowded field with 43% of the vote. Sheila Jackson Lee is next with 37%. Gilbert Garcia and Jack Christie are a distant third with 7% each. A candidate must have more than 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff.

In the race for city controller, Chris Hollins has 48%, compared to 36% for Orlando Sanchez.

A lot of people are also watching the District G city council race, where well-known attorney Tony Buzbee challenged incumbent Mary Nan Huffman. In early results, Huffman leads Buzbee 51% to 41%.

Texas voters are deciding on 14 statewide propositions.

The closely watched Prop 4, which could lower your property taxes, is passing with 84% of Texans voting yes. It would raise the homestead exemption for Texas homeowners from $40,000 to $100,000.

Proposition 9 to give retired teachers a cost-of-living adjustment is also passing overwhelmingly.