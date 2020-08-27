Emancipation Park, Phylicia Rashad present scholarship to Yates HS grad

Navaeh Richardson is the recipient of The Dr. Andrew Arthur Allen, Sr. Memorial Scholarship made possible by Emancipation Park Conservancy and Dr. Allen’s daughter, award winning actress, singer, stage director, Houston native and Howard University alumna, Phylicia Rashad.

To be eligible for this one-time, $5,000 scholarship, students had to be a 2020 Yates High School graduate planning to enter their freshman year at Howard University during the Fall 2020 semester.

“Our family is honored to have a scholarship named after our father, Dr. Andrew Arthur Allen, whose first office was just across the street from Emancipation Park,” said Phylicia Rashad.

Richardson is a 2020 Yates High School graduate and incoming Howard University freshman with plans to major in media journalism and film, with a minor in fine arts photography.

She graduated from Yates in the top 5 percent of her class with a 4.0 GPA and was ranked number seven out of 147 seniors. She served as member and vice-president of the National Honor Society and section leader in the Yates High School Band where she played both the mellophone and trumpet. Her photography was featured in the Museum of Fine Arts Houston from 2017-2020 as part of the Eye of Third Ward exhibit, depicting her perspective of the historic Third Ward Community.

She was also an active participant of the EMERGE Fellowship and spent time volunteering at the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, Word on the Street Ministries, and Institute for Psychological Services. While at Howard, Richardson hopes to continue to serve others by teaching middle and high school students about photography, while also encouraging students to connect, serve and build relationships with the community surrounding the university.

“We pride ourselves on being the center of the community and that means being a resource while also giving back to the community we serve. We are thrilled that with the help of the amazing and talented Phylicia Rashad, we were able to provide this scholarship to assist Naveah with her college education,” said Ramon Manning, board chairman of Emancipation Park Conservancy.

Emancipation Park Conservancy’s Board Chairman Ramon Manning, Vice-Chairman Jacqueline Bostic, and staff formerly presented the scholarship to Richardson along with her mother, Darlene Harrison on last Thursday, August 20 during a special presentation via Zoom.