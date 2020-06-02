George Floyd’s homegoing to be held in Houston on June 8-9

George Floyd’s funeral will be held in Houston on June 9, the family’s attorney Ben Crump announced Monday afternoon.

Floyd’s family and loved ones will be having a public viewing on Monday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Fountain of Praise.

The homegoing celebration for Floyd will be held the following day on Tuesday, also at The Fountain of Praise. It will be a ticketed event with more details forthcoming.

A memorial will be also held in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided when he died, this Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Then on Saturday, a memorial service will be held in North Carolina, where Floyd was born, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A public viewing will be held in Houston on Monday evening before the funeral on Tuesday.

The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The memorial and funeral arrangements were announced during a press conference where the family revealed the findings of an independent autopsy into Floyd’s death a week ago after a Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes.

WHAT: Public Viewing and Homegoing Celebration in Remembrance of George Floyd

WHERE: The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, Texas, 77085

WHEN: Public Viewing, June 8th 2020, 12pm-6pm; Homegoing celebration (ticketed event), June 9th 2020, 11am

WHAT: Public Viewing and Homegoing Celebration in Remembrance of George Floyd

WHERE: The Fountain of Praise, 13950 Hillcroft Ave, Houston, Texas, 77085

WHEN: Public Viewing, June 8th 2020, 12pm-6pm; Homegoing celebration (ticketed event), June 9th 2020, 11am

-Fox 26