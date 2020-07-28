Gov. Abbott agrees to Harris County Clerk request to extend early voting period

Governor Greg Abbott issued a Proclamation that extends the Early Voting Period ahead of the November 3rd General Election. The Early Voting Period will start Tuesday, October 13th through Friday, October 30th –– the longest in Texas history. Last Wednesday, Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins requested Governor Abbott to extend the Early Voting Period amid safety concerns relating to COVID-19.

“I’m pleased that Governor Abbott has made good on his promise and extended the Early Voting Period to nearly three weeks ahead of the November 3rd General Election,” said Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins. “The safest way to vote is to vote by mail, but the next safest method to vote is to vote to avoid long lines at vote centers on Election Day. This extension gives voters more options to vote early.”

In the same Proclamation, Governor Abbott announced that mail in ballots can be dropped off in-person to the Clerk’s Office ahead of Election Day. This July, Clerk Hollins expanded vote by mail drop-off locations from one to eleven, giving Harris County Voters even more choice in how they exercise their right to vote safely.

“My office expanded vote by mail drop-off locations this July from one to eleven locations and I’m elated that the Governor is allowing voters across the State to drop them off early instead of only on Election Day. We’re expecting record turnout this November and all these measures help ensure that voters can exercise their right to vote safely –– whether early in person or dropping off their vote by mail ballot.”

KEY NOVEMBER 3rd GENERAL ELECTION DATES

Last day to register to vote is Monday, October 5

is Monday, October 5 Early Voting begins Tuesday, October 13

begins Tuesday, October 13 Last day to apply to vote by mail is Friday, October 23

is Friday, October 23 Early Voting ends Friday, October 30

Friday, October 30 Election Day is Tuesday, November 3

