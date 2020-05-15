HISD hosts mass food distribution at NRG on Saturday

Food distribution efforts led by the Houston Independent School District in partnership with the Houston Food Bank will continue Saturday at NRG Stadium and throughout next week at 25 campuses around the district.

Saturday’s event at NRG will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. due to inclement weather forecasted for later in the afternoon. This will be the fifth mass community food distribution, and staff are expected to distribute 8,500 food packages.

Distribution will be held in the NRG yellow lot, and attendees must enter via the yellow lot main entrance off South Main Street.

To date, nearly 2.5 million pounds of food have been distributed to more than 27,000 recipients during the Saturday events.

Additionally, weekday food distribution will continue next week with another 25 sites throughout the district. Each site can distribute up to 500 bags — or 15,000 pounds of food — per day.

As families arrive at sites, HISD Nutrition Services staff members will minimize contact by filling out the required Emergency Food Assistance Program forms for families and placing food in their vehicle trunks.

Participants who walk to the sites also must adhere to social distancing requirements.

Specific dates and times for the weekday distributions are listed below.

Saturday, May 16

NRG Stadium Yellow Parking Lot Main Entrance, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, May 18

Shadydale Elementary School, 5905 Tidwell Road, 9 a.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Road, 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 11 a.m.

Highland Heights Elementary School, 865 Paul Quinn St., 3 p.m.

Fleming Middle School, 4910 Collingsworth St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr., 9 a.m.

Cook Elementary School, 7115 Lockwood Dr., 9 a.m.

Tijerina Elementary School, 6501 Sherman St., 11 a.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 3 p.m.

Sterling Aviation High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m.

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 9 a.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 11 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 East Hardy Road, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34 th St., 9 a.m.

St., 9 a.m. Holland Middle School, 1600 Gellhorn Dr., 9 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 11 a.m.

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 3 p.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 3 p.m.

Friday, May 22