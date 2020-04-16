HISD partners with Houston Food Bank for mass food distribution Saturday

The Houston Independent School District is partnering with the Houston Food Bank to organize a mass food distribution site from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of NRG Stadium.

The goal is to accommodate working families who are unable to visit HISD-sponsored distribution sites on weekdays. The site is expected to distribute 3,000 food bags — or 90,000 pounds of food — in three hours.

“Every week at our other food distribution sites we have been able to serve hundreds of families in need,” Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “Our mission is to continue to help as we partner with the Houston Food Bank and other entities to ensure our students and their loved ones do not go hungry.”

“Schools are more than just centers for education, they are the heart of every community, with strong connections and relationships with students and families,” Brian Greene, president and chief executive officer of the Houston Food Bank said. “Houston Food Bank is working with HISD to supplement their efforts to ensure children who rely on school meals are still receiving access to nutritious food during this unprecedented time.”

Approximately 120 workers, including 80 HISD Nutrition Services staff members, are expected to gather on site Saturday to pack and then distribute 3,000 bags of food.

Nutrition Services will use its standard food distribution model to ensure the health and safety of volunteers, employees, and the public. Workers will minimize contact with families by placing food in their trunks. Those who walk to the site must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines. There will be no forms to fill out.

In addition to HISD and the Houston Food Bank, several organizations have pitched in to assist the effort. The Houston Texans worked to secure the distribution location at no cost to HISD or the Houston Food Bank. The organization will provide a catered lunch for all workers at the site. Exxon also donated $50 gift cards to the Houston Food Bank, and one will be given to each Nutrition Services worker.

To help ensure families are served efficiently, the public is asked to not impede the flow of traffic as they take photos commemorating the site for social media. Anyone impeding the flow of traffic will be asked to leave.