HISD teams up with Texans to encourage perfect attendance

The Houston Independent School District is teaming up with the Houston Texans and Reliant to encourage attendance in virtual learning during the 2020-2021 school year. Through the “Attend to Win” initiative, HISD classes with exceptional virtual attendance will receive surprise visits from Texans players and other team celebrities.

Throughout the fall semester, which ends January 29, 2021, HISD students and classrooms will receive inspiring messages from Texans players and celebrities through public service announcements and other forms of communication. Students and classrooms with outstanding attendance in virtual learning will also have the opportunity to win special prizes such as signed footballs and jerseys, backpacks, a virtual tour of NRG stadium, and more.

“It’s imperative that all students are logging in daily and engaging virtually with their teachers,” Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan said. “I welcome the support of the entire Houston community to achieve educational excellence in our district, and I want to thank our friends at the Houston Texans and Reliant for their partnership in our work to educate all children.”

“Since inception, the Texans have always placed an emphasis on being Champions for Youth and through the Attend to Win program, we are focused on engaging our next generation in getting back to school,” Houston Texans President Jamey Rootes said. “We are grateful to be a part of this initiative alongside our great partners, Reliant and HISD.”

The collaborative Attend to Win effort is designed to add additional incentive and inspiration for students to log in, learn, lead, and succeed in the virtual classroom setting. The initiative is a part of the Youth Education Partnership between the Houston Texans and Reliant.

“Continuing to educate our children is vitally important in creating a strong foundation for their futures and for the community at large,” Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant said. “Whether it is virtually or in the classroom, we want to help students with the tools and experiences they need to learn and achieve their full potential. That is why Reliant is supporting the Attend to Win initiative to encourage students to log in, learn, lead and succeed every day.”

All HISD students began the 2020-2021 school year virtually on Tuesday, September 8. Virtual instruction districtwide will continue through Friday, October 16. Beginning Monday, October 19, face-to-face instruction will begin pending COVID-19 conditions across the city. However, families may choose for their children to continue to participate in virtual instruction for the remainder of the fall semester and 2020-2021 school year.