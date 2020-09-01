Houston church raising $100k for Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief Fund

Hurricane Laura was the strongest storm to hit Louisiana in 150 years. Thousands lost their homes and were left devastated.

The Windsor Village Church Family has created a Hurricane Laura Disaster Relief Fund to raise $100,000 and send diapers, wipes, formula, baby powder and pull-ups to families in need.

“The residents of Orange, Texas and the greater Lake Charles and Lafayette, Louisiana areas are suffering in silence. Our neighbors need our help. Thousands of persons are homeless. Some are helpless and hopeless. Thanks in advance for your support”, says Kirbyjon Caldwell.

If you would like to help support and donate, you can give a monetary gift by clicking here.

Baby items may be dropped off at the Windsor Village drive-in worship on September 6, or drop them off at The Power Center (12401 S Post Oak Road) on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The final day to drop off is Thursday, September 17.

The Windsor Village Church Family is a United Methodist Church congregation in Windsor Village in Southwest Houston.