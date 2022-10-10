Thursday, I attended the Katy vs. Katy Paetow game at Legacy Stadium. This game would showcase the newly recruited A&M commit David Hicks Jr. Katy took notice and came up with a game plan to limit his influence by running away from his side of the ball and doubling him all game. This tactic worked until Katy Paetow began to switch his side of the ball after breaking the huddle. Katy hit the gas on offense and never looked back. They would go on to win 54-0. Katy has a bye week coming up, while Katy Paetow will face Cinco Ranch in their next upcoming game.

Friday, I attended the Furr vs. Yates game at Barnett Stadium. This game would showcase the highly recruited Oklahoma State commit, Camron Heard. Heard and the Furr offense came out swinging with a quick scoring drive, but it was soon answered by Yates. The teams would go back and forth until the final possession of the game where Heard intercepted a pass allowing his team to run out the remaining time on the clock securing their win. Furr would go on to be 5-1 while Yates would be 2-4. Furr looks to take on Washington next week, while Yates looks to face Kashmere.

Saturday, I attended the Cy Creek vs. Cy-Fair game at Pridgeon Stadium. In a game that would come down to defense, Cy Creek gave all it could give. Cy Creek hoped to put a stop to the hot Cy Fair offense but Cy Fair wasn’t ready to cool off. Before a packed house, Cy Fair would keep Cy Creek’s wide receivers in check allowing them to catch routes but keeping them from advancing past the 1st down makers. Back-to-back scoring but not enough defensive stops would keep Cy Creek from walking away with the win in this one. CY Fair remained victorious with a score of 35-21. Cy Fair looks to take on Northbrook while Cy Creek will face another hard challenge in Jersey Village in their next game.