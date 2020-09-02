KTSU’s The Vibe plans Labor Day Weekend drive-thru voter registration event

Texas Southern University’s Division of University Advancement is excited to announce the continued expansion of KTSU 90.9 FM with a new digital station. The Vibe will be the digital and innovative Urban Alternative station, powered by KTSU. The new format will appeal to Millennials and the Generation Z demographic, offering the latest in Hip Hop, R&B and Neo-Soul on the FM dial and through 24-hour online streaming. Over the Labor Day weekend, The Vibe, which offers the latest in Hip Hop, R&B and Neo-Soul, will take over programming of the 90.9 FM dial from 9 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, through 5 a.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020.

“KTSU 90.9 FM Radio was the first African American station to introduce hip hop to Houston listeners right here on the historic campus of Texas Southern University. How appropriate is it for us to extend our reach in 2020 by going back to the basics by reaching a new generation of listeners,” said Ernest Walker, KTSU General Manager.

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, The Vibe, along with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Houston and the Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) Young Professionals, will host The Movement Continues Drive-Thru Voter Registration and 2020 Census Drive on TSU’s campus. Committed to pushing voter registration, the merger between KTSUs new Urban Alternative Station and the community partners was seamless. Each entity bringing its own brand of civic engagement, but collectively, focusing on pushing the underserved and underinformed towards the polls.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a systemic deficiency in the resources and awareness for urban populations when it comes to voting and voter registration. At the same time, we have seen an increase in registration purges and policies which might disproportionately affect communities of color,” said The Vibe’s Marketing & Community Engagement Director Holly Charles.

“This event and those that KTSU and The Vibe will continue to support throughout this election season, is a way to stand in the gap and reciprocate community support.”

The NAACP will provide Voter Deputy Registrars (VDRs) who are individuals trained, certified and entrusted with the responsibility of registering people to vote in Texas. They will also have various volunteers to answer questions to assist attendees who are registering to vote and completing the Census from the safety of their cars.

Those interested in getting involved may visit https://forms.gle/qNMZNE2sBimgmSBQ6 to sign up for volunteer opportunities.