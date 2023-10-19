100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston recently held their annual night of Black excellence at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land. The Gala, which boasted the theme “The Revolution, The Evolution, and The Solution” showcased the organization’s visible platform and the outstanding support from the Houston community while celebrating local and national achievers embodying what the organization stands for. Members say the annual fundraiser is a meaningful, inspiring, and engaging way to illustrate a commitment to the mission, community, and youth.

Since its inception in 1994, the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston has catalyzed mentoring, education, health & wellness, and economic empowerment.

“The most impactful way we’ve demonstrated this commitment is through mentoring throughout a lifetime. Our influence begins with our mentee program (ages 11 – 18), our three collegiate 100 chapters (TSU, UH, Prairie View A&M), and The Emerging 100 of Houston (for college graduates under the age of 35). The fundraising gala will allow us to provide additional programs and scholarships to our mentees,,” said member Roderick Marshall, who was voted Member of the Year at the event.

The funds raised at the Gala will play a pivotal role in expanding their programs and providing scholarships to their mentees, furthering the organization’s commitment to education and empowerment. Musical performances at the event added a layer of entertainment and vibrancy, featuring DJ Cruz and Grammy-nominated R&B Artist Carl Thomas.

“To give is to invest yourself in the life of someone else,” said Gala Chair Robert Jenkins.