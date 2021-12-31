Word In Black (WIB) is a groundbreaking collaborative of the nation’s leading Black news publishers. Originally the vision of media legend Nick Charles, WIB is led by interim managing director Andrew Ramsammy, with support from Maya Pottiger, a data journalist, reporters and editors at 10 of the leading Black-owned media properties in the U.S., and a team of subject-matter experts from Local Media Foundation (LMF). These publications were tasked in 2021 to produce 24 articles on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic upon K-12 education. Here are six of the Defender’s 24 articles that we believe best represent the spirit and purpose of this assignment

January 29

Left Behind: Report reveals Black, Hispanic, poor students suffered most from COVID school closures (ReShonda Tate Billingsley)

April 1

Teachers and Mental Health: The COVID Effect (Aswad Walker)

May 6

Demanding Black History in K-12 Curriculums (Aswad Walker)

May 20

COVID and the Class of 2021: How the pandemic impacted their high school senior year (Aswad Walker)

August 5

To Return or Not: Special Needs Families Worry (Laura Onyeneho)

August 19

Back to School: What Parents Need to Know About COVID and their Kids (ReShonda Tate)

October 7

Local Experts Offer Parents Tools for In-School and Virtual Classes (Laura Onyeneho)