Houston remains one of the most diverse cities in the country, and it will be at the center of another epic cultural event paying homage to the African continent.

The 8th annual Houston AfriFEST hosted by the Nigerian American Multicultural Council takes place October 16, 2021 at Houston Baptist University from noon until 6 p.m.

The event will feature traditional and modern day music, dances, art and entertainment from numerous African countries. Nearly 70 vendors from all across the greater Houston area will be there to sell popular continental African cuisines, clothes and accessories. There will be an African arena where attendees can view the cultural exhibitions of different African countries and a ‘kid-zone,’ a space for children to enjoy arts and crafts activities, face-painting, African drumming sessions and an African Safari .

“Houston recently experienced the Nigerian Independence Day festivities. We are continuing the momentum by inviting the everyone to celebrate the diverse cultures of the African continent and its people,” said Yemi Koyejo, President of NAMC Houston.

“We have grown exponentially since our first Houston AfriFEST event. Now we host about 4,000 attendees at a location that is secure, easily accessible for parking, and is centrally located in the Houston area.”

Uche Anigboh, the administrative manager of NAMC Houston, says that there are many cultural events centered around African culture in Houston, but AfriFEST focuses on collaborating with others from different African organizations and countries to add a “unique flavour” to the event.

“This event is to show our community that we might all come from different countries, but we have similar experiences being African in America,” said Uche. “We also have to be cognizant that we are also Black in America and this event is here to welcome our African-American brothers and sisters in solidarity. That absolutely can’t be neglected.”

To find more information visit https://www.namchouston.org/.

