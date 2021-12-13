A suspect has been arrested in connection to the October shooting death of Harris County Pct. 4 deputy Kareem Atkins and the wounding of two other deputies outside a north Houston bar, authorities said.

Authorities called the shooting, which happened on Oct. 16, an “ambush attack.”

It was an early Saturday morning when Atkins and fellow Precinct 4 deputies Juqaim Barthen and Darrell Garret were working an extra shift at 45 Norte Bar and Lounge.

At about 2:12 a.m., Atkins and Garrett responded to a report of a robbery outside the bar. As they were attempting to arrest a robbery suspect, a man with an AR-15 rifle ambushed the pair, striking both deputies.

Upon hearing the gunshots, Barthen rushed outside to aid his fellow deputies and was also shot, the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said.

Atkins died from his injuries, leaving behind a wife and two-month-old child.

He was 30 years old and had recently returned from paternity leave.

Atkins joined the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office in January 2019. He, Barthen and Garrett were best friends who were described as “brothers” who shared an unbreakable bond. Atkins’ father was also a deputy.

His death sent shock waves through the community, with those who knew him calling him a loving co-worker, mentor, friend, son and father. His funeral was filled with emotional tributes from those he knew.