There are several opportunities for individuals and groups interested in supporting Black businesses to put their money where their mouth is this weekend.

According to the latest research from Finder, during this holiday shopping season, an estimated 132 million Americans plan to shop the pre-holiday sales (such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday) and spend an average of $708. That means Americans will part with roughly $60 billion this year trying to score a deal. And that doesn’t take into account what’s spent on Small Business Saturday.

And though another survey by Deloitte is a little more conservative, predicting U.S. shoppers spending an average of $567, that’s still a 13% increase over last year.

But the culture wants to know, will any of those dollars roll toward Black businesses?

PURPOSELY DIRECTING OUR DOLLARS

The answer can be a resounding yes if we make up our minds to buy Black. Here are a few opportunities in the H-Town area to make that happen.

And when you’re out and about getting your “shop” on, when hunger hits, instead of giving your hard-earned dollars to eating establishments run by folk who accept your money but rarely accept you, show some love to any of those countless Black-owned spots offering great food and great service. Support them this weekend – and beyond!

Hell, Blacks spend roughly $1 trillion per year, yet the vast majority of that goes to businesses owned by persons other than us. However, with the resurrection of the movement to stand against police violence against Blacks came a resurgence in many circles to use Black dollars as a tangible form of protest, directing those dollars to Black-owned businesses whenever and wherever possible.

BUY BLACK OPPORTUNITIES

Nailah Nelson, national director of the Shrine of the Black Madonna’s cultural and event centers and bookstores, and director of Houston’s Cultural and Event Center (5309 MLK Blvd., Houston, 77021), said it was that protest spirit that gave birth to what has become known as the “Original Buy Black Marketplace.”

After the murders of Michael Brown and Tamir Rice, coming off the heels of Trayvon Martin’s murder, Houston Cultural and Event Center customers, out of frustration asked Nelson about ways to protest police brutality beyond marches.

“We then decided to create a venue where people could protest with their dollars, choosing to direct their dollars to Black vendors who had Black people’s interests at heart,” said Nelson. “That’s how the Buy Black Marketplace came about, using Black Friday to speak loudly with our purchases that we stand against injustice.”

Nelson said the desire to keep the Kwanzaa principles alive beyond the seven-day holiday, the decision was made to offer the Buy Black Marketplace all year long.

This weekend, the Shrine’s Cultural and Event Center will host the Super Buy Black Friday Weekend Marketplace , “Celebrating 10 years of Black economic empowerment” this Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4p.m. each day. Vendors, food, music, art, and more can be expected by attendees, with a few vendor spots still available.

Jackie Adams, owner of the iconic Melodrama Boutique (5306 Almeda Rd., Houston, 77004), has made community service central to her business plan. And though Adams traditionally takes Black Friday off, the next day, Small Business Saturday, Melodrama’s Sidewalk Sale has become a Black Houston annual tradition; one that will be alive and well this year also.

“I think my favorite moment with Melodrama Boutique is when I do my sidewalk sales,” said Adams. “I do it twice a year. And what I love about the Sidewalk Sale is it’s a community event. I get to share my space with 10 to 15 different vendors outside on the sidewalk. We have the food truck. We get about 200-plus people to come out and get a chance to shop. But creating those new relationships and people just being intentional with where they’re spending their monies, especially for the one that we have coming up on Nov. 25, which is Small Business Saturday.”

Pocket Full of Stones (4916 Main St., Houston, 77002), another local business run by a Black woman – Joy Woodson – will be open on Black Friday and is offering a sale of 50% off most items and 30% off all gold and diamond jewelry.

“Pocket Full of Stones is a labor of love that initially started as a way to help people understand the power they already possess to create the life they’ve always wanted,” said Woodson, who said she learned at an early age the importance of mental awareness and gained a thirst for knowledge as it pertains to holistic versus western medicine.

“Raised by my aunt, Dr. Shelley McIntosh, who sought to teach me different methods for aligning my energy system, I developed a passion for crystals and their transformative ability that has grown into a thriving business that helps to heal humanity,” she added.

BLCK Market (1201 Main St., Suite 101, Houston, 77002), which allows customers to “Buy Black” on the first Friday and second Saturday of every month, will host BLCK Friday on Nov. 24 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. And on Saturday, Nov. 25, in conjunction with Chase Bank’s Black Entrepreneurs Week, BLCK Market will host Small Business Saturday at its Main St. location from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. The event will include the market, vendors, a live band and a DJ.

Additionally, the Emancipation Avenue Market (4212 Emancipation Ave., Houston, 77004) is hosting Sip & Shop Small Saturday on Nov. 25. The event will allow customers to shop amazing local vendors, enjoy hot cocoa, music and more.

Class Bookstore (3803 Sampson St, Suite C, Houston, 77004), which was featured in the Defender, is also a worthy destination for holiday shoppers who love books, as are other Black bookstores in the Houston area, like Kindred Stories (2304 Stuart St., Houston, 77004) which recently co-hosted a community conversation with Dr. Ruth Simmons.

And there’s more. Just ask community activist extraordinaire Tanya Debose, who advocates checking out the gift shops of iconic Houston institutions.

“The gift shop at the African American History Research Center (1300 Victor St., Houston, 77019) in Freedmen’s Town has books, t-shirts, bags, collectibles and more,” said Debose a native if the historic Independence Heights. And in Third Ward, there’s the National Buffalo Soldiers Museum’s gift shop (3816 Caroline St. Houston, 77004) and the Houston Museum of African American History and Culture (4807 Caroline St., Houston, 77004), which also has art, collectibles, t-shirts, books and more.”

ONLINE TOO

For those who will be doing their shopping online, and who want to “fight the power,” you have options, too, like Pure Justice.

Pure Justice is an organization that uses community organizing and civic and electoral engagement as methods to help reform institutions and systems that perpetuate social and criminal injustices, and to improve the lives of low-income and working-class families. The organization is offering merchandise via its online store with the call to action: “Fight injustice by purchasing Pure Justice merchandise.”

There’s also the award-winning company that has made local and national headlines for both their incredible product line and their commitment to community empowerment – Africa on My Back (www.africaonmyback.com). This company, founded by Shannette Prince, is all about fair trade, authenticity and empowering young Black boys to see and maximize their potential. And their backpacks, etc. are works of art.

Here are some of those opportunities happening here in the Greater Houston Area during Black Friday and what is fast becoming known as Black Saturday.

OPTIONS

BLCK Market

1201 Main St., Suite 101

Houston, TX 77002

Nov. 24 & 25

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. both days

Melodrama Boutique Sidewalk Sale

https://www.melodramaboutique.com/

5306 Almeda Rd.

Houston, 77004

Sat., Nov. 25

10a.m. – 4p.m.

Pocket Full of Stones

Www.pocketfullofstones1.com

4916 Main St.

Houston, TX 77002

Friday only

Opening at 12 noon

Super Buy Black Friday Weekend Marketplace

The Original Buy Black Marketplace

https://www.thebuyblackmarketplace.com/

5309 MLK Blvd.

Houston, TX 77021

NOVEMBER 24 & 25

11a.m. – 4p.m. both days

Houston Farmers Market

2520 Airline Dr., Houston 77009

6a.m. – 7:30p.m.

The Houston Farmers Market celebrates Houston with the two characteristics our city is most popular for: diversity and food. As the City’s oldest and largest farmer’s market, the 18-acre market on Airline Drive is a can’t-miss Houston destination. And though this spot is not Black-owned, several Black entrepreneurs are on hand as vendors. The Houston Farmers Market is open every day from 6a.m. – 7:30p.m. However, merchants’ hours may vary. On weekends, additional vendors selling all kinds of items, join in on the fun. Check out the full list of merchants here.