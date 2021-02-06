A Black History Month tribute to George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement on Saturday, Feb. 6, will include the unveiling of a street mural that covers two blocks of Alabama Street in front of HISD’s Jack Yates High School, Floyd’s alma mater.

The mural was commissioned by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Society for Change, and 88 C.H.U.M.P., a non-profit social activism organization formed by Floyd’s former Yates football teammates.

The mural unveiling will be a private event attended by local and national dignitaries and members of Floyd’s family, including his niece Brooke Williams who is an honor student at Yates High School.

The program will include a ribbon-cutting, balloon release, motorcycle procession and Texas Southern University drumline.

Major partners for the event include the City of Houston, HEB, Fox 26, CenterPoint Energy, Union Pacific Railroad, and E.J. Walter Pharmacy.

Scheduled attendees include HISD Board of Education Trustees, HISD Board President Patricia Allen, HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, Yates High School Principal Tiffany Guillory, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, State Sen. Borris Miles, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, NAACP National Interim Vice-President Carmen Watkins, Houston Society for Change representative Pernell Davis, George Floyd’s niece Brooke Williams and family members, 88 C.H.U.M.P. founders and the Texas Southern University drumline.