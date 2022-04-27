Change Happens gets $10K grant thanks to UPS driver

When Roderick Brown learned he would be receiving a grant for his favorite charity because of his volunteer efforts for UPS his first thought was Change Happens.

Recently, Roderick presentied Helen Stagg, Chief Executive Officer of Change Happens the honorary big check at their Spring Breakfast event.

“With funding from the UPS Foundation, Change Happens will be able to expand resources and supports to empower young people to expand educational opportunities, to gain access to health care resources, and to prepare for future success,” said Stagg.

The Houston non-profit will use the funds towards two programs; Children’s Health Day and Kids’ University. Each year UPS gives one random volunteer per business unit a $10K grant based on volunteer hours in celebration of Global Volunteer Month,

“The resources that UPS brings to our community with this funding to Change Happens will help increase youth opportunities for educational excellence and access to health care,” said Councilwoman Dr. Caroline Evans-Shabazz. “I am especially pleased that the Third Ward community and my constituents will benefit through the Kids’ University and Children’s Health Day programs. I commend Roderick Brown of UPS for his tireless efforts to support our community and expand opportunities for our youth to succeed.”

UPS has committed to 30 million volunteer hours by 2030, on the way to helping to improve the well-being of 1 billion lives by 2040, backing employee volunteerism with charitable funds.