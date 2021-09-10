HOUSTON – The FY 2022 Neighborhood Matching Grant Program application period is open! The program supports neighborhood improvement and beautification projects by providing dollar-for-dollar matching grant reimbursements ranging from $500 to $5,000. The application deadline is November 5, 2021, 5 p.m. The program is administered by the Department of Neighborhoods (DON) in partnership with participating Houston City Council offices.



“The Neighborhood Matching Grant Program is designed to promote relationships among neighbors, cultivate a spirit of volunteer community service, and develop projects that build sustainable and stronger neighborhoods,” said DON director TaKasha Francis. “Our goal is simple. We want to improve the quality of life for Houston communities and partner with active residents to improve neighborhood organization and pride, improve community appearance and beautification, and increase community participation.”



Eligibility Requirements

Neighborhood-based organizations and civic clubs with State of Texas 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) non-profit certification are eligible to apply.

Neighborhood-based organizations without official nonprofit status may apply in partnership with a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) organization as co-applicant.

Grant projects must represent a specific geographic area located within the Houston city limits.

Grant applicants must identify how the organization will fund and support the project in the future.

Political organizations and individuals are not eligible for participation in the program.



Eligible Projects

The program helps pay for physical improvements that are accessible and beneficial to the community. The program will not pay for ongoing operations or maintenance such as upkeep of landscaping or a community garden. Projects that have already been completed are ineligible for funding under the program. Grant funds may not be used to lobby or participate in political campaigns and/or elections.



Proposed projects must meet the following requirements:

Create physical improvement to a neighborhood

Involve neighborhood residents and have long-standing benefits

Be accessible to the public

For the program guidelines and application form, go to www.houstontx.gov/neighborhoods and click on “Neighborhood Matching Grants.”