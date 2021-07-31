Harvest Market, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Vice Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum are teaming up to bring HarvesTrolley mobile grocery to four Fort Bend Houston locations.

District K residents asked and Castex-Tatum and team are delivering this unique shopping experience. The HarvesTrolley mobile grocery store will be bringing fresh products and grocery essentials directly to the community on Saturday, July 31, from 10am to 4pm.

During that time HarvesTrolley will be rolling in to welcome their District K neighbors on board to learn about the mobile market and enjoy the convenience of having the store ‘at their door’ while still having the satisfaction to pick their own products.

HERE ARE THE FOUR LOCATIONS

10am – 11:15am

Chasewood Clubhouse – 13715 Chasewood Drive



11:45am – 12:45pm

Quail Glen HOA Back to School Community

Health Fair – 3708 McHard Rd



1 pm – 2:15 pm

Quail Run Community Center – 16748 Quail Park Drive



2:30pm – 3:45pm

Ridgemont Clubhouse, 5107 Ridgecreek Circle



For more information, please contact the District K office at districtk@houstontx.gov or call 832-393-3016.