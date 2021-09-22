Congressman Al Green (TX-09) recently announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will be directing $50 million to various small businesses in his district.

“I am proud to share that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has allocated nearly $50 million to restaurants and other small, local venues across TX-09 who were severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Green in a statement.

“Without this critical aid, small businesses would have suffered to an even greater extent because of the pandemic. This was accomplished in part due to the great work done by the SBA Houston Office located within my district, which has been invaluable in helping attain this impressive achievement.”

The American Rescue Plan established the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) to issue emergency relief funding for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. These funds can be used for expenses including payroll, rent, utilities, administrative costs, maintenance costs, insurance payments, and advertising.

Green, who voted in favor of the American Rescue Plan in February 2021, added, “Small businesses play an essential role in maintaining the health of our economy. They are at the center of the delivery system that creates job opportunities, drives innovation, turns over money within our communities, and puts food on our tables. I am committed to helping small businesses in my community and across the country recover and flourish from the devastating effects of COVID-19.”

You can find the full data of nationwide RRF recipients here and SVOG recipients here.