Congressman Al Green vaccinated for COVID-19

On Sunday, January 3, 2021, Congressman Al Green released the following statement regarding his receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Bayou City Event Center, located in the Ninth Congressional District, on Saturday, January 2, 2021:

“As our nation and countries across the globe continue to wrestle with the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis, I took the COVID-19 vaccine to do my part to help slow the spread of this deadly pandemic. After consulting with my primary care physician, I made this personal decision as I believed it would offer the best benefit for my health and the health of those around me,” said Congressman Al Green. “At 73, I am eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1B, which prioritizes individuals 65 and older as well as individuals 16 and older with different underlying conditions. As a Member of Congress, I consider it my duty to be actively involved in meeting the acute needs of the community by serving food, setting up testing sites, and traveling back and forth to Washington, D.C., to vote on necessary legislation to help the American people in need during this unprecedented crisis. In doing so, it is of utmost importance that I keep my community safe, which is why I chose to be vaccinated for COVID-19.”

“I want my constituents to know that I am willing to do what I would encourage them to do. It is my hope that as we encourage people to get vaccinated and to continue adhering to CDC and local guidelines that we also encourage them to make the best decision for themselves based on their health history and recommendations from a trusted, licensed medical professional.”

Congressman Green continued, “As the vaccine becomes available to various groups based on risks of exposure and complications, we must ensure it is equitably distributed. In our prioritization of frontline workers, we must be sure to include not only healthcare professionals but also grocery store workers, fast food employees, truck drivers, educators, childcare providers, and other low- to moderate-income earners, disproportionately impacted by this crisis. As we continue to fight this virus, we must ensure communities that are impacted the most by the pandemic are prioritized in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.”