Houston is known for many incredible things. However, it’s also known for being #1 when it comes to the horrendous crime of human trafficking.

Often hard to spot, trafficking is considered modern day slavery and survivors and families often find resources hard to come by.

The inaugural Houston “No More Miles” walk, which will be held at Discovery Green on Saturday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m, seeks to raise critical funds to support First S.T.O.P. and its free and professional services provided to anyone affected by human trafficking.

First S.T.O.P. is a nonprofit dedicated to bringing attention to survivors of trafficking and other forms of abuse. Humanitarian Roger DeHart founded the organization to make much-needed resources for trafficking survivors and families more accessible.

DeHart, a Broward County, Florida court bailiff, embarked on this grassroots human trafficking awareness walking campaign in 2018 after spending nearly 20 years watching survivors testify in court against their abusers. To date, DeHart has walked over 8,000 miles to bring light to trafficking.

Walkers of all ages are welcome to participate. Registration and check-in will begin at 9a.m. The event kicks off with an opening ceremony at 10a.m., with the walk promptly starting after. Both individuals and teams can register in advance.

“For nearly five years, Roger has been an essential part of bringing awareness to how to spot, stop and recover from human trafficking”, says Grace Holden of The Elite Foundation.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, is free and open to the public and shirts are $30.