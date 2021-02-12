Emancipation Park Conservancy (EPC) is inviting Houstonians to celebrate Black History Month through its virtual campaign, #BlackHistoryEveryday. The campaign, happening the entire month of February, can be experienced via EPC’s social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

According to EPC, viewers can join in and engage right from the comfort of their own home by liking, sharing, commenting, or clicking information in posts to learn more.

#BlackHistoryEveryday is a national campaign via EPC’s digital platforms to celebrate African American excellence beyond Black History Month in February. It provides an opportunity to communicate, share, and recognize the significant contributions African Americans have made to help shape American history, culture, and society.

This inclusive campaign aims to promote awareness and encourage all ethnicities to acknowledge and highlight Black excellence every day of the year. The campaign will spotlight Emancipation Park, the incredible strides of the Third Ward community (including partners and sponsors), and the various activities happening throughout the month.

“Emancipation Park is a historic landmark in Houston and it’s also a part of Third Ward’s rich history,” said Ramon Manning, Emancipation Park Conservancy, Board Chairman. “This campaign provides us an opportunity to celebrate the park and also highlight the African American community and pioneers that paved the way and helped push progress and equality forward for current and future generations.”

As a part of its Black History Month campaign, EPC also created a Did You Know? series sponsored by Houston Airport System. The series will highlight 20 African American pioneers from surrounding Third Ward or Greater Houston communities.