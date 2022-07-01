Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day by giving away FREE Fried Chicken Meals to the first 100 guests on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, starting at 11:00am at their new location (5007 North Shepherd Drive) in Houston!

Esther’s, known for serving up some of Houston’s best Southern comfort Soul food, will be treating the first 100 visitors Wednesday to some FREE crunchy, juicy, Southern Fried Chicken and a piece of warm homemade cornbread, boxed-up and ready to go! The restaurant will also be offering a Fried Chicken Combo Meal for just $9.99 from 11am-8pm in honor of National Fried Chicken Day!

“National Fried Chicken Day is a chance for us to give some love back to our amazing customers,” said Dru Evans, Brand Manager and Co-Owner of Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food. “Esther’s is built on the endearing family tradition of cooking as a way to show your love for others and we’ve been bringing family and friends together with homemade meals, like our Southern fried chicken, for over a decade now at Esther’s.”

Chef Esther Lewis-Bernard, the Queen of Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food, has been serving her soul-warming down-home deliciousness and family hospitality in Houston’s Independence Heights Area since 2008. Lewis-Bernard, along with three of her six children who manage various aspects of the business, recently added a third location to the Esther’s restaurant empire at 5007 North Shepherd Drive, less than a mile from the original Yale Street café.

The new restaurant features a large dining room, bar, and outdoor patio, with an expanded menu loaded with Ether’s iconic Southern and Cajun favorites, like fried chicken, shrimp and crawfish étouffée, oxtails, and sweet potatoes, along with new items including turkey necks, beef tips, lamb chops, and more! The new bar at Esther’s serves up boozy handcrafted Southern cocktails and has its own indulgent “Bar Bites” food menu!

Esther’s will be distributing the FREE Fried Chicken and Cornbread Meals to the first 100 guests on the patio at the restaurant on Wednesday, July 6, starting at 11am! The $9.99 Fried Chicken Combo special will be available from 11am-8pm on National Fried Chicken Day.

Esther’s Cajun Café & Soul Food is open seven days a week from 11am-8pm. For more information, please visit estherscajunsoul.com or call 713-699-1212.